Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Wattminder, Inc. dba: WattminderInstruments.com has announced a KickStarter project --’Portable Experimenter’s Platform (PEP) a powerful yet low-cost electronic instrumentation laboratory bench for hobbyists and students in electronics, as well as physical sensors about our surroundings, i.e. temperature, sound, pressure, light intensity, etc. for simple experimentation in Physics.



The Raspberry Pi, and its user can interact with his or her surrounding, or object of experimentation involving measurable or detectable attributes. Current offerings include Ras-Das-1, Audio Explorer, and an Acrylic case, each retailing at $35. Customer and classroom testing are in progress.



Our Ras-Das-3 and Optical Explorer boards are in prototyping stage, demonstration units will be tested starting late March, 2013.



Key innovations in this PEP are:



1. Professional features at a hobbyist price

2. Virtual (oscilloscope) Scope capability operated with common browser, through a LAN, or internet connection

3. Enable in-class, or at-home hands-on experimentation for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and electronics & Linux computing



A Kickstarter project (a crowd sourced funding mechanism) is in progress. A production contract is in place, and ready to go as soon as funding is secured.