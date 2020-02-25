Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- A new independent 150 page research with title 'Global Portable Fridges Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as ARB (Australia), Danby (Canada), Dometic (Sweden) etc. The research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2022



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2505926-global-portable-fridges-market-13



Summary

Global Portable Fridges Market Overview:

A portable fridge is basically a small refrigerator, which is used to keep food, beverage, medicines, and cosmetics. It is most widely used at the traveling. It is smaller in size and lighter than conventional refrigerators. Consumers can set them up wherever they want instantly after purchase. Travelers can move around for long and short trips with these fridges. The market of portable fridge is growing due to the factors like increasing enthusiasm for outdoor recreational activities among various people while some of the factors like growing raw material cost is hampering the portable fridge market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ARB (Australia), Danby (Canada), Dometic (Sweden), Engel Coolers (United States), EdgeStar (Living Direct) (United States), Electrolux (Sweden) and Whynter LLC (United States).



On the basis of geography, the market of Portable Fridges has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Offline will boost the Portable Fridges market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

Increasing enthusiasm for outdoor recreational activities among millennials

Use of portable fridges for keeping the freshness of food and beverages



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2505926-global-portable-fridges-market-13



Market Trend

Rising demand for the portable and compact fridge in personal vehicles and recreational vehicles (RV) among the adventure lovers



Restraints

Availability of various substitutes fridge types

Lack of awareness about portable fridge



Opportunities

Innovations and development of portable fridge with improved ergonomics



Challenges

Growing raw material prices

Use of refurbished devices



The rising number of players expected to enter the global market is predicted to enhance the competition level as well as encourage the growth of the overall market in the near future. Players are anticipated to focus on the development of new compounds, which is likely to encourage the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.



Target Audience:

Venture Capitalists and Private Equity Firms, New Entrants/Investors, Analysts and Strategic Business Planners, Manufacturers, Suppliers, and Distributors, Raw Material Suppliers, Government Regulatory and Research Organizations and End-Use Industries



Major Objectives Focused through this Study

- To define, describe, and forecast the Global Portable Fridges market on the basis of product [Compressor Portable Fridges, Absorption Portable Fridges and Thermoelectric Portable Fridges] , application [Home, Office, Automotive, Ship and Others], key regions and end user

- To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

- To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

- Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To provide market size for various segments of the Portable Fridges market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

- To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Portable Fridges industry

- To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market



Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are.

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase



While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Portable Fridges market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2505926-global-portable-fridges-market-13



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Portable Fridges Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Portable Fridges Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basi

....Continued



Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2505926



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



About Author:

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter