As per the latest report issued by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global portable gaming console market is poised to acquire substantial market value of USD 17 billion by 2023, at a moderate CAGR of 6% over the review period.



Drivers and Restraints



The demand for portable gaming console demand is proliferating owing to its plugging remote play and convenient for the consumers to use it. The growth of digital console games empowered to meet the growing need for portable console games. The surging demand for digitization has a positive impact on the growth of the mobile gaming console market. This digital market is expected to drive the growth of the companies to provide a portable gaming console, which consequently allows the user to upload photos, music, and view DVDs.



Key Players



The prominent players in the global portable gaming console market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nintendo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (U.S.), Atari SA (France), Sega Games Co., Ltd. (Japan), NEC Corporation. (Japan), Mattel Inc. (U.S.), VTech (China), Bit Corporation. (Taiwan) and among others.



Portable Gaming Console Market Global Market- Segmentation



The global Portable Gaming Console Market has been segmented the type, platform, and product.

The types of portable gaming consoles available in the global market are a mobile gaming console, tablet gaming console, and others.



The products in the global portable gaming consoles market are PlayStation 4, Xbox, evo2, Wii 2, Ouya, razer switchblade, Nintendo 3 ds, PlayStation vita, and others.



Based on the platform, the market has been segmented into IoS, Android, Windows, and others.



Portable Gaming Console Market Global Market- Regional Analysis



The geographical analysis of the global portable gaming console market has in four major regions, namely the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).



North America is considered as one of the leading regional portable gaming consoles markets across the globe.

North America is poised to lead the global Portable Gaming Console market with the largest market share in the region. The U.S and Canada, developed economies in North America, are the dominating countries in the North America region. This is attributed to the significant investments in the production of different types of gaming console, such as tablet gaming console, video gaming console, and others.



The Asia Pacific is assessed to expand the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rapidly increasing number of electronic gadgets and the presence of a large number of semiconductor manufacturers. Furthermore, China, the Republic of Korea, India, and Japan are the leading countries leading in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, Europe is expected to have substantial growth in the portable gaming console market over the forecast period.



