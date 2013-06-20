Hiscoshelters.com Offers Economical Custom Made Portable Garage Shelters

Snohomish, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Hiscoshelters.com offers portable garages shelters a great way to safeguard everything from a RV, boat, or any other belongings in any sort of weather conditions. Their ranges of portable tent garages are basically custom made to fit the requirements also depending on the space available. The high quality portable canopy garages are economical and worth as they last much longer than the regular ones in the market.



Larry, the owner of the company speaks about their shelters and says, “Our Shelters do well in severe snow and wind conditions when they are installed properly. We build them with extra rafters and a stepper pitched roof than most shelters. We anchor the shelter to concrete or pavement with bolted metal foot pads or strong metal "T" posts driven into the ground and U-bolted to the metal framework, insuring stability in windy conditions.”



Their quality portable garages remains firmly in place and is not affected by any weather conditions. Their shelters require very little maintenance and can be used for a long time. The shelters are designed with sun protection capability, can prevent rain from getting into the structure and keep it safe even in heavy snow conditions.



They are the best source for instant temporary portable garage shelter carports for all-weather protection from sun, wind, rain, ice, and snow. They also offer Build-Your-Own Weather-Shield Portable Carport Kit one of the best economical kits in the market. They also carry portable carport parts, tarps and replacement tarps, and tough Weather-Shield protection slip-on covers, etc. amongst others.



About Hiscoshelters.com

Hiscoshelters.com is one of the best sources and manufacturer of Custom Weather-Shield portable Carport Shelters and a Shelter Logic authorized Dealer the nation's leading manufacturer of Portable garage, carport, storage shed, horse run-in shelter sheds, greenhouses and canopies. They have a wide variety of affordable EZ pop-up outdoor canopies and backyard party tents which can be used for backyard parties, picnics, barbecues, and flea market concession tents. All of their outdoor canopies, canopy garage and party tents are made of high-quality-powder coated steel with UV-resistant covers



To know more about them please visit http://www.hiscoshelters.com or Call them for free counsel and quote at 360-217-7186