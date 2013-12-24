Portable Generator Market in India 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Global Portable Generator market to grow at a CAGR of 7.00 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption from the residential users. The Global Portable Generator market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation generators. However, the requirement to comply with stringent emission regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Portable Generator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Portable Generator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Baldor Electric Company Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corp., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp., Generac Power Systems Inc., Honda Motor Co. Inc., and Kohler Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are GE Co., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Mi-T-M Corp., Multiquip Inc., Wacker Neuson SE and Winco Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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Global Stationary Generator Market 2012-2016



Global Stationary Generator market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-stationary-generator-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 6.15 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing dependency on electrical appliances and electronic devices. The Global Stationary Generator market has also been witnessing the emergence of the next-generation stationary generator. However, the need to comply with government regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Residential Generator Market 2012-2016



Global Residential Generator market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-residential-generator-market-2012-2016-report.html) to reach US$4,186.75 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing dependence on electronic goods. The Global Residential Generator market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation generators. However, the need to comply with emission regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Diesel and Gas Generator Market in the US 2012-2016



Diesel and Gas Generator market in the US ( http://www.researchmoz.us/diesel-and-gas-generator-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html ) to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 percent for the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing energy deficit in the US. The Diesel and Gas Generator market in the US has also been witnessing development of next-generation generators. However, increasing threat from alternative energy production could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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