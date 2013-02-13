Portable Generator Market in India 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Portable Generator market in India to reach US$605.2 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing energy deficit in India. The Portable Generator market in India has also been witnessing the development of next-generation generators. However, the increasing threat from low-cost vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Portable Generator Market in India, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Portable Generator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Honda Siel Power Products Ltd., Birla Power Solutions Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., and Champ Energy Venture Pvt. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Greaves Cotton Ltd., Pai Kane Group, Himalayan Power Machine Co., and Skyline Power Solutions.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

