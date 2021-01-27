New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Portable Generator Market Scenario 2020-2027:



The latest updated report on the Global Portable Generator Market added by Reports and Data presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry size, revenue forecast, regional spectrum of the business vertical, and further elaborates on the major hurdles, challenges, and latest growth prospects. It also provides information on the growth strategies adopted by the prominent industry players and a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market. Furthermore, it offers the projected valuations of the Portable Generator industry in the forecast period of 2020-2027 along with projections about the key regions and segments expected to gain traction in the coming years.



The research report further analyses the market trends and radical features affecting the growth of the market during the estimation timeframe. The report also provides a thorough analysis of the factors limiting the growth of the industry and the factors driving the growth. The report offers an overview of the business vertical, taking into consideration the influence of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic on the overall industry. The report also studies threats and challenges the industry players will have to face due to the changes induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Competitive Landscape:

The report on the global Portable Generator market offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a special focus on the production and manufacturing value, pricing, product portfolio, gross profit margin, market position, and financial standing. According to the research report, the companies actively engaged in the report include AKSA Power Generation,Briggs & Stratton Corporation,Caterpillar Inc., Cooper Corporation, Cummins Inc., Doosan Corporation, Generac Power Systems, General Electric Corporation, Honda Power Equipment, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Kohler Co., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra Powerol, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.,, MTU Onsite Energy, Other.



Portable Generator Market Analysis, by Fuel Type

Gas

Diesel

Alternative Fuel

Dual Fuel



Portable Generator Market Analysis, by Capacity/Rating

0-100 kVA

100-350 kVA

350-1000kVA

Above 1000kVA



Portable Generator Market Analysis, by End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others



Portable Generator Market Analysis, by Application

Standby Backup Power

Prime Continuous Power

Peak Shaving Power



Regional Landscape:

The regional landscape of the Portable Generator market has been divided into the key geographical regions such as North and South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report offers detailed insights into the market share, sales channels, revenue generation, estimated growth rate, production and consumption rate, market value, and the presence of the key companies in each region. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Portable Generator market.



Regional Analysis of the Portable Generator Market includes an in-depth assessment of the following key regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



