Portable Generator Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion in 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- According to a research report "Portable Generator Market by Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, Others), Power Rating (Below 5 kW, 5 – 10 kW, 10 – 20 kW), Product type, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the portable generator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2022 to USD 2.9 billion in 2027. The flexibility of portable generators to be used in various applications is pushing the market. These portable generators enable to draw power from a centralized location to power various plants in different areas.



The Emergency segment, by application, is expected to be the most significant Portable generators segment during the forecast period.



Emergency portable generators are mainly used when natural calamities such as storms, heavy rains, and heat waves disrupt the transmission & distribution infrastructure. Inadequate power generation infrastructure and poor grid networks in developing countries have forced small-scale manufacturers and businesses to rely on emergency portable generators.



Gasoline is anticipated to be the fastest-growing Portable generators segment, by fuel type, during the forecast period.



Portable generators using gasoline are widely used for the residential purposes where the power supply is needed for emergency and low load applications. Gasoline is the most easily available fuel across the country therefore it is more commonly used. However, gasoline prices are somewhat high and tends to be the least efficient amongst all fuels to run a generator, at least for long periods of time, which is likely to increase its demand in the Portable Generator Market globally. It is used in any emergency, hunting, camping, and other applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Portable Generator Market, by region, during the forecast period.



The region is the most populated region in the world and is expected to become the largest energy-consuming region globally. As portable generators provide uninterrupted and stable power supply during natural calamities, grid failure or any industrial disruptions, thus the market for portable generator is encouraged to cater the needs of its customers. The customer base is wide from residential to industrial as portable generators are versatile and easy to operate with multi-fuel technology incorporated with safer mode of energy supply.



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Portable Generator Market. These include Generac (US), Honda (Japan), Yamaha (Japan), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Cummins (US).



