Portable Medical Devices Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : GE Healthcare, Signostics, Aptatek Biosciences, PixCell Medical

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The global portable medical devices market size was estimated at USD 44.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced smart wearables and image-guided therapy systems coupled with ongoing trend of accurate and real-time monitoring are anticipated to drive market growth. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of portable devices, such as increased mobility, is also attributed to the surging adoption of portable medical devices in hospital and other healthcare settings.



Ongoing technological advancements is also one of the key factors driving growth of the market. Preference for portable and less intrusive medical technologies has increased the demand for oxygen concentrators, insulin pumps, and image-guided therapy systems among other healthcare devices. Thus, manufacturers focus on developing innovative technologies that are compact, wireless, and user-friendly. Technological advancements in sensors, embedded systems, and electronics combined with developments in medical devices are expected to drive innovations in medical technologies, further boosting the market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- GE Healthcare

- Signostics

- Aptatek Biosciences

- PixCell Medical

- Physio-Control

- CooperSurgical

- Hologic



Segment by Type:

- Diagnostic Imaging

- Chemotherapy Equipment

- Monitoring Equipment

- Smart Wearable Medical Devices



Segment by Application:

- Gynecology

- Cardiology

- Gastro Intestinal

- Urology

- Neurology

- Orthopedics

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Portable Medical Devices Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Portable Medical Devices Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Portable Medical Devices Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Forecast

4.5.1. Portable Medical Devices Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Portable Medical Devices Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Portable Medical Devices Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Portable Medical Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Portable Medical Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Portable Medical Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Portable Medical Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Portable Medical Devices Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



