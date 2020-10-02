Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Portable Medical Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2020 - 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Portable Medical Devices market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Portable Medical Devices Market: GE Healthcare, Signostics, Aptatek Biosciences, PixCell Medical, Physio-Control, CooperSurgical, Hologic, etc.



Market Overview:



The portable medical device market will show rapid growth due to increased demand for portable medical devices and wearable electronics, increased technological advances, and an increasing geriatric population.



The rate of the aging population worldwide is increasing dramatically worldwide. According to the UN report, the global population aged 60 years or more have amounted to 962 million in 2017, more than twice as large as in 1980, when there are people who are older 382 million worldwide. The number of older people is expected to double again by 2050 when it is projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion. Globally, the number of people aged 80 years or over is projected to increase more than threefold between 2017 and 2050, rising from 137 million to 425 million. Therefore, the increasing use of portable medical devices in the healthcare industry is beneficial to accurate real-time monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment tailored to the conditions of the older population.



The industry is also expected to witness strong growth mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing the adoption of medical imaging, monitoring, and implanted devices; increased spending on health worldwide, and growing elderly population.



Scope of the Report:



Within the scope of the report, in portable medical devices, we include diagnostic imaging and monitoring devices only. Portable medical devices that are used to rapidly as advances in wireless technology and have increased the mobility of patients in hospitals and homes. portable medical equipment electronic equipment used for monitoring, operating, and managing a medical condition. These devices are becoming more and more portable, lightweight, and compact due to advances in microprocessor technology.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Diagnostic Imaging

Chemotherapy Equipment

Monitoring Equipment

Smart Wearable Medical Devices



Market segment by Application, split into

Gynecology

Cardiology

Gastro-Intestinal

Urology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Others



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Portable Medical Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



