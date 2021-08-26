Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Portable Mini Fridge Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Portable Mini Fridge Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Portable Mini Fridge Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ARB (Australia), Danby (Canada), Dometic (Sweden), Engel (Engel), EdgeStar (United States), Electrolux (Sweden), Haier (China), Koolatron (United States), Whirlpool (United States) and Whynter (United States)



Scope of the Report of Portable Mini Fridge

Portable mini fridges is same as our normal refrigerator only difference is that it is smaller. It can be transported and put almost anywhere. As it can be easily carried it also known as travel mini fridges. It also functions same as normal refrigerator like not only it keeps your food and water cool, but it also preserves its stores for later use. Due to its design, it is more popular for the camping trips and outdoor recreational activities. It is mostly used in the commercial areas such as medical and hospitality sector to store drugs, drinks, and food items.



Market Trend

- High Capacity Mini Refrigerator at Commercial Areas.

- Demand in Medical sector, hospitality sector and modern offices.

- Retro and colorful designs.



Market Drivers

- Increase Tourism and hospitality sector.

- Demand for cold storage in commercial vehicles.

- Technological advancements



Opportunities

- Growing research and Development, Innovations

- Growing Micro home concepts & mobile homes



Restraints

- Limited storage

- Cooling efficiency

- High cost of the product.



Challenges

- Inefficient cooling at higher ambient temperatures.

- Less opportunity in residential space.



The Global Portable Mini Fridge Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cube Mini Fridge, Mid-Size Mini Fridges, Under-the-Counter Mini Fridges), Application (Commercial Use, Recreational Vehicles, Caravans, Tug Boats, Transport Boats, Home Use), Distribution Channel (Specialty Retail, E-Commerce Websites, Third Party Online Sales)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



