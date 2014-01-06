Portable One Offers Branded Custom Laptops with Preferred Configuration and Components

Pleasanton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Portable One offers custom laptops with the preferred configuration, from one's favorite manufacturer and get it delivered at the doorstep. They provide a comprehensive range of options from some of the most reputed brands like Apple, Sony, HP, Lenovo and many more with the convenience to build a custom business laptop with the best components and recommended configurations. Their seasoned experts help customers in buying or customizing the best laptop option as per their personal or professional requirement.



Portable One now provides all the convenience to customers to build a custom laptop online, be it an Apple laptop or a Lenovo laptop with the best components, using the best suited configurations offered by their favorite brands.



They are experts in customizing branded Sony laptops and offer the best options to choose from hard drive upgrades, Solid State Drives (SSD), RAM upgrades even up to 16GB. Apart from that, they also provide options for custom operating system from optimized Microsoft Windows, to running Windows operating systems on even Apple products like MacBook Pro or MacBook Air. Apart from that, one can also add the specific hard drive or memory one likes to have in the system.



To build a custom laptop, one just needs to send them complete details of the preferred brand, configuration and components they are looking for. One can select details whether regarding the hard drive size, memory configuration required or the operating system they are looking for and get the quote in a single business day. Once clients get the quote, it is just a matter of time for them to place the order and get the gadget with their preferred configuration and components.



About Portable One

Portable One is a group of technically talented individuals devoted to mobile computing and dedicated to providing exceptional service in an industry otherwise unable to match their level of service & customization. Portable One has been delivering mobile excellence on-line since 1996 and they continue to outlast the competition. Their customers include federal and state agencies, all branches of the military including the US Coast Guard, numerous universities and thousands of small businesses and independent professionals alike. Portable One is a source for custom laptops.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.portableone.com