Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- An oxygen concentrator is a device used to deliver concentrated oxygen to a patient requiring oxygen therapy. These devices are considered as a safer, easy to use and inexpensive compared to compressed oxygen cylinders. Portable oxygen concentrator is useful to people using oxygen tanks as a constant supply of oxygen by enabling them mobility. Portable oxygen concentrator acts by increasing the concentration of oxygen by taking a mixture air from its surrounding. Airstep Freestyle, Inogen One G2, Invacare XPO2 and DeVilbiss iGo are some the commercially available portable oxygen concentrators. These devices are also used by mountaineers and people travelling to places where oxygen is inadequate amount.



Major factors expected to drive the market for portable oxygen concentrators include its ability to provide oxygen under all circumstances and worldwide aging population coupled with COPD and other respiratory diseases. Advantages associated with these devices such as they weigh less, easy to use and more affordable are also predicted to drive the market further. WHO suggests that approximately 65 million people are suffering from moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease across the globe. In 2005, an estimated 3 million people died because of COPD. North America and Europe are the market leaders because of high level of consumer awareness and approval by regulatory authorizes of these regions. FAA (Federal aviation Administration) approved the onboard use of certain portable oxygen concentrator. In Asia-Pacific, Japan, India, China and Australia are the leaders in the market for portable oxygen concentrators. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil are expected to witness a substantial growth in coming years due to continuously increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.



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Some of the major companies operating in this market are Inogen, Philips Healthcare, AirSep, O2Concepts Oxlife, Vygon, Nidek Medical, Inova Labs, OSI Systems, Smiths Medical and Teijin.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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