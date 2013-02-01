"Portable Players in Mexico" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Portable Players in Mexico"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- The positive volume growth which marked portable players over the review period and the high levels of innovation came to a halt in 2011 as the category finally entered its maturity phase. The boom in demand for portable MP3 players and portable multimedia players which was evident earlier in the review period was left behind in 2011 as the attention of Mexican consumers was diverted to emerging consumer electronics categories such as tablets and smartphones, which perform similar functions to...
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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