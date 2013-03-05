Portable Players in Russia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Portable Players in Russia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Portable media players continued to register negative growth during 2011. This was mainly due to the more intense competition coming from mobile phones. The popularity of portable media players is waning as Russian consumers are beginning to prefer multifunctional consumer electronics devices. The low average unit price in the category and the very high storage capacity of the majority of portable media players remain the key competitive advantages of portable media players. However, these were...
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
