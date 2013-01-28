"Portable Players in South Africa" now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Portable media players are increasingly supporting bigger memory at more affordable prices. These products have developed in size and design, rendering them very appealing, particularly with the younger consumer segment. However, growth has fast become stunted as these products face increasing pressure from other products offering similar function such as mobile phones, tablets and other portable computers. This set the portable media players on a decline in 2011, a trend which is expected to...
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Electronics in South Africa
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Consumer Electronics in South Africa
- Inbound and Outbound Tourism in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Anesthesia Machines in BRICS Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Anesthesia Machines Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems in BRICS Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Emerging Pharmaceutical Market in South Africa to 2017 - Proposed Introduction of New Drug Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) to Accelerate Drug Registration Process
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018