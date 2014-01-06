Portable Players in the United Kingdom: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Portable Players in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Sales of portable media players continued to decline in the UK. The constant growth and improvement of smartphones functionality has made the latter the preferred means to listen to music on the go. Smartphones can store hours of music, making it a very convenient way to carry around music files. As a result, portable MP3 players is becoming obsolete, and companies are no longer investing in the development and promotion of products in this category.
Euromonitor International's Portable Players in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Portable Players market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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