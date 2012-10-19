Portable Power Fuel Cell Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Portable power fuel cell market is witnessing significant growth since past few years due to its use in number of applications. With advancement in science and technology, there emerged a need for portable electrical energy source which has given rise to development of portable power fuel cells. Fuel cells are more energy efficient and it is believed that traditional batteries will not provide required energy for the modern age electronic devices. Hence, such portable power fuel cells are best alternative for batteries.



Increasing adoption of portable fuel cells is driving the market and creating new opportunities for emerging market players in this field. Continuous research and developments are made for improving the efficiency of portable power fuel cells. Fuel cells are increasingly used in wireless devices like notebook computers, 3G enabled cell phones, among others. Because of the limited battery life, these wireless devices were not efficiently connected to each other as wireless connectivity requires lot of power. Use of power fuel cells in such devices has enabled its longer life and efficient connectivity. Fuel cells are expected to be used in most applications and replace traditional batteries in the near future.



Market Segmentation



Based on End Use Applications



- Military

- Telecomm

- Residential

- Marine

- Research



Based on Technology



- Proton exchange membrane (PEM)

- Direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC)

- Solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC)



This research report analyzes this research report based on its market segments and major geographies. This report provides comprehensive analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years.



This report also provides analysis of technological advancements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major geographies covered under this research report include



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Altair Nanomaterials, Angstrom Power, Asahi Glass, Ballard, BASF, Ceramic Fuel Cells, Fuel Cell Components and Integrators, Gore, Horizon, GrafTech International, Heliocentris Fuel Cells AG, ICM Plastics, Johnson Matthey, Manhattan Scientifics, Masterflex AG, Medis Technologies, Mechanical Technology Incorporated, and others.



