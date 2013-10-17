Portable Showers Indispensable to McAllen Pool Parties

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Over the years, the one dominant factor that kept WR Contractor apart from the rest of its competitors is its ability to offer customized service to each customer. The Company strongly believes that what works perfectly for one customer may not be good enough for another customer. Predictably enough, it offers one of the widest varieties of porta potty collections in the town of McAllen and the area around it.



A standard WR Contractor porta potty will come with a tank that has a capacity of 50 to 60 gallons. This comes in a single toilet seat. Normally, it does not include the hand washstand however it is amply supplied with paper towels and an anti bacterial hand wash dispenser. Being one of the major suppliers of McAllen Portable Toilets, WR Contractors know exactly what the customers need. McAllen residents usually hire and buy the deluxe sanitary units when they need an additional sink, urinal and a tank with more than 60 gallon capacity. This is the reason why the Company offers such a large selection of luxury porta potty units.



For those customers who do not wish to upgrade to the luxury unit or cannot afford it, there are also separate hand wash stands to choose from. The standard porta potties are popularly used at construction sites. For customers who need to stay overnight outdoors can also hire separate portable shower stands. The portable shower stands have proven indispensable to campers, beach goers, and also construction workers who stay overnight. Most private homes in McAllen with swimming pools also install these shower stands.



The Company reveals that many private pool parties hire their portable shower stands. By keeping enough shower stands at a pool party, guests do not have to wait in line to use the shower. This is also a clever way to prevent guests from using the indoor shower, which could make it really messy. To acquire new information regarding portable toilets McAllen TX please visit http://www.wrcontractor.com/texas/portable-toilets-in-mcallen-tx/



About WR Contractor

WR Contractor is a nationwide porta potty Company providing hassle free and affordable service. It is the Company to go to for prompt delivery and hygienic porta potties. It offers a wide selection of models for customers to choose from.



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WR Contractor

Austin, TX

Email: info@wrcontractor.com

http://www.wrcontractor.com