Portable Toilets Market May See a Big Move with Satellite, NuConcepts, Armal

A portable toilet is also known as a mobile toilet, the portable toilets are easily moveable and thus, portable toilets are mostly used at a construction site as the location of the construction is temporarily for the workers. There are various types of the portable toilet as per their specification and features such as recirculating chemical portable toilets, mains connected portable toilets, self-servicing portable toilets, luxury chemical portable toilets, accessible portable toilets and baby change portable toilets, long drop portable toilets. Increasing awareness towards sanitation and hygiene, the rising standard of living across the globe and increasing demand from the rapidly growing construction sector is the major driving factor for the market. Additionally, increasing government and NGOs event for increasing hygienic awareness is supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, lack of awareness in many geographical regions and high cost and presence of rental portable toilets have been limiting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government regulation towards the installation of efficient toilets and sanitation systems and increasing expenditure on tourism and travel are the factors that can create an opportunity for the market



Market Segmentation

by Application (Construction Sites, Tourist Attractions, Streets & Squares, Stations & Docks, Others), Product Type (Lifting or Handling Moving Toilets, Power or Trailer Mobile Toilets), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Toilet Type (Recirculating Chemical Portable Toilets, Mains Connected Portable Toilets, Self-Servicing Portable Toilets, Luxury Chemical Portable Toilets, Accessible Portable Toilets, Baby Change Portable Toilets, Long Drop Portable Toilets), End User (Men, Women, Children)



Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Government and NGOs Event for Increasing Hygienic Awareness



Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Awareness towards Sanitation and Hygiene



Rising Standard of Living across the Globe



Increasing Demand from Rapidly Growing Construction Sector



Restraints: Lack of Awareness in Many Geographical Regions



Challenges: High Cost and Presence of Rental Portable Toilets



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



