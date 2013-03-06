Portable Trade Show Displays Become Better

Gainesville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Its real cool for any company to stick out at a trade show with a dazzling trade show display attached to its booth. In fact, as surveys show, from government agencies to private organizations, trade show banners have been and still are the most preferred marketing tool of entrepreneurs. And with the arrival of portable trade show displays on the rack, it’s even better – no fuss, no lugging and no time-consuming mess. Its only quick, convenient and fun setting up of displays through quick and easy steps! EZ Backdrops promises to make the fun even better with their excellent range of portable eco-friendly trade show displays on offer.



EZ Backdrops has come up with a multitude of transferable trade show displays that set up in not more than few minutes flat, each designed to ascertain a seamless and fuss-free trade show experience for the booth owner. What’s more, this portable range of banners takes up only 0% of the total square footage of the booth area, which is certainly a refreshing variation from the conventional displays, which take up not less than 30% of any spot. With this novel range of portable backdrops therefore, trade show participants can now look forward towards using every inch of the space that they pay for.



As the EZ experts assert, the portable displays can be used to set up booths faster and there are no storage, logistic and shipping issues to get concerned about, no installation and dismantling worries too and nothing to complicate booth build-up configurations. The full range needs no framework to be set-up, is extremely lightweight, weighs merely 5 pounds each, is made out of certified fire-proof fabric, and can be easily folded and stacked away into a briefcase or a backpack without fuss. The convenience does not mar the brilliance of their impact though, as EZ only uses 100% top-class heat infused inks of vibrant hues to create the banners and the messages.



As the company website states in bold, portable trade show displays were created to ‘make more sense’ and rightly so! Given the shifting environment of trade shows and budget constraints for most companies in today’s time, this surely seems to be the most logical option in view. Setting up/dismantling these banners is a breeze and it’s a one-time investment too – so by design, these save energy, time and money altogether.



EZ backdrops also specializes in providing companies with booth and display ideas for trade shows. For more information on portable trade show displays from these experts, log onto http://www.ezbackdrops.com or call 678-717-1222.