Portable X-Ray and CT Scan Devices Market Growth to Remain Steady During the Forecast Period

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Portable x-ray and CT scan devices are used to diagnose patients who are bed-ridden and possess limited or no body mobility due to a host of disabilities and illnesses. These devices use wireless communication interfaces and are equipped with the ability to share data. They also feature an extended battery life for prolonged usage.Portable x-ray and CT scan devices use various types of wireless network communications such as WMAN, WLAN, WWAN, and WPAN. They employ the semiconductor technology and are capable of imaging, diagnostics, monitoring patients, and providing therapy. Portable x-ray and CT scan devices are paired with a PACS machine which is connected with or without a wire to a computer which enables it to view and capture images instantly. These devices provide a platform to update and maintain health records by tracking the health conditions of patients. In home care environments, portable x-ray and CT scan devices have a lot to offer in terms of treatment and health monitoring.
The global portable x-ray and CT scan devices market is divided on the basis of product type into the following categories: x-ray devices, mobile x-ray devices, handheld x-ray devices, and CT scan devices, among which mobile x-ray devices were the dominant segment in 2015 and are predicted to display a steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing global demand for bedside imaging and core diagnostics. In addition, they eliminate the requirement for dedicated radiology departments in healthcare institutions, leading to cost reduction and increased profitability. Handheld x-ray devices are estimated to display a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to their high levels of mobility and maneuverability. Based on technology, the global portable X-Ray and CT scan devices market is segregated intothe following divisions: analog, CT scan devices, digital radiography, computed radiography, medium slice scanners, low slice scanners, and high slice scanners. Medium slice scanners led the market, accounting for a share of approximately 60% in 2015, and are projected to develop substantially over the forecast period due to their high image resolution. Digital radiography is calculated to grow considerably over the forecast period owing to the growing global demand for filmless x-ray and PACS radiology devices.
Major drivers of the global market for portable X-Ray and CT scan devices include the increasing rate of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, the surge in the global geriatric population, and the growing demand for home-based healthcare diagnostics. High acquisition and establishment costs, however, are major challenges.
Geographically, the global market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the dominant share in 2015 and is predicted to grow steadily over the forecast period, owing to extensive investments in the healthcare sector, the sophisticated nature of the region's healthcare infrastructure, and its reimbursement framework. Asia Pacific is likely to witness a rapid growth rate over the forecast period on account of the improving health care infrastructure and technological advancements in China and India.
Key players in the global market include Aribex, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical, MinXray, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Varian Medical Systems.
