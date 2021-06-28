Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Portal Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Portal Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Portal Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Salesforce.com (United States), SAP (Germany), Unily (United Kingdom), Board Management Software, Inc (United States), Bitrix, Inc. (United States), Passageways (United States), Colibo (Denmark), Moxtra Inc. (United States), Samepage (United States), LumApps SAS (United States).



Definition:

The global portal software market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The rising demand for website management due to rising number of SMEs across the world and high demand for automation across different industry verticals are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few year but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Trend

- Increasing Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Portal Software



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Websites Management Due to Rising Number of SMEs Across the World

- Increasing Demand for Automation Across Different Industry Verticals



Opportunities

- Opportunities for Cloud-based Risk Management Solutions



Challenges

- Data Security Challenges in Cloud-based Deployment Models

- Requirement of Highly Skilled Professionals



The Global Portal Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Collaboration, Content Management, Document Management, File Sharing, Real-Time Chat, Search, Others), Enterprise SIze (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Others), Deployment (Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Cloud Based)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



