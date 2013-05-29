PortaPress Releases a New, Portable Drill Press and Launches a New Website

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- This week, PortaPress announced the release of its new, portable drill press as a solution to the cumbersome nature of standard drill presses. The PortaPress portable drill press can be transported in order to drill material from any location. It can be used for both household job, and larger industrial projects. The lightweight material allows the drill press to be easily moved from one location to another which makes its usefulness more versatile than its competitors.



“We believe that we have developed a solid solution for developers and handymen when it comes to our portable drill press. The drill press attaches directly to the material that you are drilling into in order to prevent injury. Oftentimes, people struggle with having a drill twist in their hand until it becomes unsafe for them. Our portable drill press prevents this from happening. We are excited to share it with consumers as we know they do not currently own anything like it” says Richard Soderman, owner and creator of the PortaPress portable drill press.



A drill press is a viable solution when it comes to getting a wide range of work done both commercially and in the home. Whether putting together a swing set for your children or installing a setup for a commercial venture, having a portable drill press will increase productivity. The PortaPress portable drill press can be used to drill holes, reaming, tapping, counterboring and countersinking.



About PortaPress

PortaPress is a family owned and operated business whose portable drill press is available online. For more information visit http://handhelddrillpress.com/