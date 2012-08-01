Portfolio Management Platform New Release Includes Summary Statistics

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Alpha Theory announced its Summer 2012 software release last week which includes multiple new features based on client feedback. The Alpha Theory user community was influential in assisting to develop the latest version of this portfolio management software. Some of the enhancement highlights include:



1 - Summary Statistics: Alpha Theory now provides Long/Short/Net summary statistics at the bottom of relevant columns. This gives you important portfolio level statistics that can be customized by selecting different columns and view filters.



2 - Risk Reward Calculations: Alpha Theory now determines the dollar and percentage gain/loss from the Risk Adjusted Return, Best Case Scenario, and Worst Case Scenario. Additionally, the dollar calculations are option adjusted which means they figure out the profit/loss on each option position and roll that into the total P&L for the scenario.



3 - Rich Text in Notes: Alpha Theory now provides the ability to create notes in Rich Text Format. Now data can be bolded and italicized and lists are easier to manage. Excel tables can be copy and pasted. As always, files can easily be attached as well.



4 - New Restricted Editing: Alpha Theory now allows for varied settings for who may edit the Fund Profile and individual assets.



“Alpha Theory continues to evolve and we’re incredibly excited about our new release. This newest version of Alpha Theory improves our clients’ ability to ensure that their portfolios accurately reflect their research.” says Cameron Hight, CEO and President of Alpha Theory.



About Alpha Theory

Alpha Theory, the financial community's leading Decision Process Tool, is the premier solution used by hedge and mutual fund managers to develop an efficient portfolio using the concept of risk-adjusted return. Alpha Theory leverages research and reinforces logic to build a repeatable system for optimally sizing positions.



To see how Alpha Theory is transforming the landscape for fundamental investors, please visit http://www.AlphaTheory.com or view the demo at http://www.AlphaTheory.com/demo.