GenSight to Headline Day Two of the 11th Annual Strategic Resource Management and 8th Annual Portfolio Management Conference

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- GenSight announces their participation at the 11th Annual Strategic Resource Management and 8th Annual Portfolio Management conference hosted by Cambridge Health Institute, Oct. 21st-23rd in Bethesda, MD. President and co-founder, Michael Menard, will be headlining day two of the conference by presenting an hour long discussion on “The New Discipline of Project Portfolio Management: The Seven Components of Success” as well as leading a roundtable discussion with participants on “How to optimize the portfolio within resource constraints” on Tuesday October 22nd. Additionally, Jeremy Scully, Vice President of Global Marketing, will be leading a roundtable discussion on are “The key elements of Resource Management and the obstacles associated with implementing resource management as a core capability” on Monday October 21st.



“Portfolio and resource optimization are the two most important, yet least understood, aspects of business today”, says Jeremy Scully. “As is often the case, businesses can operate, sometimes rather successfully, without a strategy in place, but business cannot operate without portfolio and resource management capabilities. Making sure that your organization is working on the right projects and you have the right people working on them is the most important contributor to success.”



GenSight is also proud to announce that a 20% registration discount is available by going to http://www.executivedecisionmaking.com and using promo code GenSight20. Your ability to choose and executive key initiatives will be greatly enhanced by attending these key sessions:



- The New Discipline of Project Portfolio Management: The Seven Components of Success presented by GenSight's co-founder and CEO, Michael Menard on Tuesday Oct. 22nd.



- Portfolio Prioritization & Scenario Planning chaired by GenSight's VP Global Marketing, Jeremy Scully, October 23rd featuring discussions and presentation from thought leaders such as:



- Kathleen Bender, Executive Director, R&D Capacity Management, (AstraZeneca),



- Sam Mathew, MBA, Portfolio Capacity Leader, PMO/Finance, (Janssen Pharmaceutical R&D),



- Eric Moss, Director, Portfolio & Decision Analysis, Strategy & Portfolio Management, (Pfizer),



- Terence Leddy, Director, CD&S, Portfolio Management, (MedImmune), and



- James Carlson, Senior Director, Program Management and Due Diligence, (Shire Regenerative Medicine).



For more information about the conference please contact Joseph Vacca, Business Development Manager at 781-972-5431 or by email at jvacca@healthtech.com. For additional information about GenSight’s participation, please contact Jeremy Scully at 916 955 9389 or by email at jeremy.scully@gensight.com.



About GenSight

GenSight is the world’s leading project portfolio management (PPM) solution. The industry’s only complete platform to enable users to master the complexities of innovation by combining business process consulting, best-of-breed technology and change management. The GenSight approach guides users through the PPM process to ensure they’re investing in and efficiently executing the right projects to deliver organizations’ overall strategic objectives, by identifying critical factors. The flexibility of GenSight’s Stage-Gate® Ready Certified solution provides a completely integrated PPM platform with holistic visibility into the portfolio’s effect on innovation strategy … ensuring that the best products make it to market faster.



The company’s co-founders, David Munt and Michael Menard, have over 25 years’ experience of technology development and portfolio management, respectively. Mr. Munt’s experience includes a history of technology innovation in the areas of strategic planning and portfolio management. Mr. Menard was previously a senior executive at Johnson & Johnson and author of the industry leading book on portfolio management: A Fish in Your Ear: The New Discipline of Project Portfolio Management.



About Cambridge Health Institute

CHI is the preeminent life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech and academic organizations. CHI’s portfolio of products includes Cambridge Healthtech Institute Conferences, Insight Pharma Reports, Cambridge Marketing Consultants, Barnett Educational Services, Cambridge Meeting Planners and CHI’s Media Group, which includes news websites and e-newsletters including Bio-IT World and eCliniqua.



Founded in 1992, Cambridge Healthtech Institute strives to develop quality information sources that provide valuable new insights and competing points of view while offering balanced coverage of the latest developments. Basic research related to commercial implications is covered, with heavy emphasis placed on end-user insights into new products and technology as well as coverage on the strategy behind the business.



Jeremy Scully

jeremy.scully@gensight.com

916 955 9389