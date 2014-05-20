Portland Cement Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Portland Cement Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Portland cement is a cementitious building material which is a mixture of clay and limestone. The most common use of this cement is the production of concrete. Portland cement is widely used in construction industry due to its excellent strength, dimensional stability, abrasion resistance, durability and low cost.



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One of the key drivers for the Portland cement market is the rise in construction activities due to urbanization. In addition, growth in nuclear families, the increasing need of investment in infrastructure and rising disposable income are also expected to augment the Portland cement market within the forecast period. There is an exponential rise in the Portland cement industry in developing countries such as China and India on account of the increasing infrastructural activities in these regions.



Production of Portland cement releases carbon dioxide which harms the environment. Presence of stringent government regulations on Portland manufacturing industries on account of the emission of hazardous air pollutants during its manufacturing process may hamper the Portland cement market. In addition, the rising demand for other types of cements such as blended cement are expected to gain share over Portland cement over the next few years on account of its lower cost and better environmental features. However, ongoing research and development on Portland cement for bone tissue engineering may open new opportunities for the growth of the Portland cement market within the forecast period.



Asia Pacific was the largest regional market of Portland cement in 2012 on account of the rapid development of infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India. In addition, Europe was the second-largest market on account of uncertainty in the Eurozone.



Some of the leading manufacturers of Portland cement include Cemex, China National Materials Co., Lafarge SA, Holcim, CNBM, Eurocement, Siam, Jaypee, Dangote, Mitsubishi Materials, Titan and Saudi Cement Co. and Sinoma among others. These companies have been rapidly buying new plants and subsidiaries, expanding their production capacities in order to consolidate their presence in the global Portland cement market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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