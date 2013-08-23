Portland Home Search Synced to Online Real Estate Website with IDX Broker Software

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Real estate professional Kristina Wright has adopted the IDX, Inc. dynamic IDX Broker software for her realty website. The unique technology of the IDX solution Wright integrated onto her website extracts raw listing data from the Regional MLS (RMLS) and seamlessly displays it online. By adding this amazing new feature, Wright can give her clients access to thousands of detailed property listings from the comfort of their own home and the convenience of the website Wright supports. IDX Broker has truly changed the way Portland, Oregon home seekers experience the online home search.



Finding the perfect home can be a long, drawn-out process. However, on the website Wright manages, finding the perfect home is quick and easy. The painless technologies associated with her IDX solution simplify the home search by making the five search functions beginning steps of the property search accessible online. IDX Broker even enables five search functions to further simplify the search process. The basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID searches work to narrow the RMLS and present home seekers with a concise group of property listings that are well suited to their needs and desires.



IDX solutions, such as the one integrated onto the website Wright supports, also work to simplify the process of managing a real estate website from a behind-the-scenes perspective. An administrative login portal gives Wright the opportunity to customize almost every aspect of her real estate website, including the CSS and global wrappers, which can create a personalized look for a web page. Additionally, Wright can create RSS syndication and XML dynamic title codes to increase the visibility of her listings online and circulate them around the Internet to real estate search engines. IDX Broker software gives Wright the tools necessary to make her online real estate solution a successful one.



About Kristina Wright

Kristina Wright is a real estate agent with Bellmoore Realty, LLC of Portland, Oregon.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker ). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX ). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .



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