Portland Man Seeks to Change the Way People View Education Technology

Milwaukie, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Portland man seeks to change the way we view education technology. This Portland is named Jonathon Henderson and he is a doctoral candidate in the field of education studies. This project started in Portland but now involves 30 education technology professors mainly from the USA, but other countries such as Japan.



EdTechnology Ideas wants to change how people think of academic journal. They are accomplishing this by rolling out issues and papers in different ways. A new paper is published each week for a 2 month period and then that publication is put into a journal issue. EdTechnology Ideas is also considered to be groundbreaking when it comes to engaging participants in the journal. The journal has no fees to access, or for publish. The journal offers discussion forums, an email system and other tools to collaborate and stay informed of new developments in the field



This is simply one portland man realizing that the current system of academic journals is exclusive, elite, and is only really an option for those that can afford it.



EdTechnology Ideas is interested in your ideas for improving the journal. If you have a skill, or an idea, or would like to make academia more equitable, then please visit EdTechnology Ideas and let your voice be heard.



Edtechnology Ideas can be found at http://edtechnologyideas.com, and is now listed in the Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ). Located at 10180 se waverly ct #45, Milwaukie, OR 97222



Executive Editor

exec@edtechnologyideas.com, 503-395-4331