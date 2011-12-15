Portland Managed Services Helps Businesses and Their Computers Become ‘Bullet Proof’

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2011 -- In recent years, computer backup and disaster recovery services have become increasingly important as more and more business owners rely on computers for running their companies. Having a reliable and reputable disaster recovery company to work with is vital to help alleviate many problems before they even start.



One particular business has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its top-notch disaster recovery services. Portland Managed Services is committed to helping other companies with data backup solutions in Portland, Gresham, Beaverton and Vancouver, Washington areas.



“Even if data loss seems unlikely, a company without a data backup plan risks complete collapse. We offer complete data backup and security for protection in the event of a disaster or data loss,” said Portland Managed Services’ President and CEO, Dave Johnson.



For business owners looking for online backup, Portland Managed Services’ staff strives to work proactively, catching potential technology issues before they happen and cause often serious financial damage.



Johnson recently hosted a “Lunch and Learn” event that started off by asking one very important computer-related question: “Is your business bullet proof?”



During the lunch, Johnson explained what every small and medium-sized business should know about computer disaster recovery and business continuation in Portland. He discussed one of the newest, most reliable and affordable solutions that is available today, which Johnson said can make all of the difference between surviving a data crisis and going out of business.



The product, called “Flashback,” has the ability to restore systems in 30 minutes or less, reducing the time it takes to get your business back up and running in the event of a disaster.



For companies looking for data backup solutions, Portland Managed Services’ approach to disaster planning begins at the ground level. First, staff will help assess a company’s risk and how downtime would affect business. Next, clients will document, with Portland Managed Services’ help, a listing of their networks and systems.



After reviewing backup and emergency procedures with clients to be sure they are working properly, the staff at Portland Managed Services will determine any existing problems with the network and fix them; this may involve Virus Protection, firewall and network intrusion and other procedures.



Finally, Portland Managed Services works with their clients to document failover procedures, which helps business owners have a plan in place in case of a data disaster.



About Portland Managed Services

Portland Managed Services, a Division of Netropole Inc., helps other businesses make the most of technology by offering a wide variety of services, including network consulting and systems management services, network maintenance services, IT support, computer wireless networking installing, and much more. The staff is devoted to catching technology problems that can create often extremely costly downtime. Founded in 1995 by Dave Johnson, the company serves the greater Portland, Oregon area as well as Vancouver, Washington. For more information please visit http://www.portlandmanagedservices.com