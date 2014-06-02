Portland Matchmakers Explain Why Matchmaking Services Are Ideal for Everyone

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- During the course of the week, when one of the professional matchmakers at Portland Singles meets with a client, they often hear the phrase, “I’m not sure a matchmaker is right for me.” Obviously they are biased, but during that moment, instead of giving them the Portland Singles pitch about how they have been in the business for over 25 years, have a 72 PT Compatibility Test, or how they’re the leading matchmakers in Portland, they ask a few simple questions.



The matchmakers ask:



- “Are you happy with your current love life?”

- “Do you have a companionship in your life?”

- “What is your confidence this will change in the next few weeks?”

- “Does your business use salespeople?”

- “Do you need an accountant to help you fill out your taxes?”

- “Do you need a lawyer for specific purposes in your life or business?”

- “Do you believe that by hiring a professional matchmaker you will decrease the likelihood of finding a partner?”



The objections many people give about why they don’t want to hire a matchmaker are pretty straightforward. Objections are rarely in regards to the cost, because everyone knows nothing is more expensive than being lonely. More often than not, when people give an objection as to why they do not want to hire a matchmaker, it’s because of a misunderstanding of what they can do for them and how they can change their romantic life—misconceptions people have based on reality TV shows about matchmaking services or what they heard from a friend of a friend.



A professional matchmaking service truly looks out for the best interests of their clients and doesn’t do anything to jeopardize their relationship. Hiring a professional matchmaker is just like hiring any other professional in their life—just like a dentist cares for teeth, a personal trainer helps to get in shape, and an attorney handles legal matters, a professional matchmaker helps clients meet available singles in their area. There is no point in being lonely or living a life without companionship when there is an efficient and time-saving option at hand. The matchmakers from Portland Singles encourage locals to ask themselves the above questions and to give honest answers. A professional matchmaker will always be right for everyone who is looking for love, and the matchmaking team at Portland Singles takes pride in their work and look forward to many more years of creating successful connections for singles in Portland.



Individuals interested in the matchmaking services at Portland Singles can connect with a dating professional by calling (503) 928-5930 or visiting: http://singleinportland.com



About Portland Singles

Portland Singles is a personalized dating service with over 25 years of experience helping successful singles find love and companionship. Their unique one on one approach and 72 PT Compatibility Test ensure dates are fun and effortless.



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