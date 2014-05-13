Portland Matchmakers Take on the Benefits of Using a Dating Service

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- With the invention of online dating, local singles have been introduced to a seemingly convenient way of finding love, but like with all technology advancements, there is always the lack of one important aspect—and that is the personal human touch. Finding an online love interest might seem like a great way to weed out the local singles in the area, but there are many pitfalls to internet dating—one of the most common being the unreliability. Going on a date with a stranger from the online world is be one of the riskiest things local singles can do, explains local matchmakers. They don’t know if their photo is recent, how much they have embellished themselves, or how much trouble they covered up from the past—all the sudden, locals are thrown into the loop and back to square one—looking for a suitable match.



Everyone knows setups from friends and family members can offer a better advantage to finding a compatible partner, but with these setups also come high expectations and clouded judgments. Friends and family can have a difficult time being impartial to see past what they love vs. what is best for them. For this and many other reasons, the best suggestion for local singles committed to finding a compatible partner is to try out a professional matchmaker; after all, in today’s world as it has become one of the most successful avenues for finding love.



For busy professionals, it makes sense to outsource one of the most important aspects of life to someone who is a seasoned professional in the dating and relationship business. A professional matchmaker has each client’s best interest at heart—with an impartial overlook in what it takes to create a loving relationship. Though locals might have a notion of what it is they want in a partner, a personal matchmaker has the wisdom and experience to cut through the superficialities in order to get right down to what it is clients need and desire in order to be happy and find lasting love.



Online dating sites may be comprised of different sophisticated algorithms as a means to predicting the best match, but there is no way a computer can ever replace a personal human touch—real intuition and personalization. Locals can trust their hearts in the hands of a trusted matchmaker—and let them do Cupid’s work.



About Portland Singles Dating Service

With over 25 years of experience in the Portland matchmaking industry, their team of dating specialists is confident they can help clients find what they’re truly looking for in a life partner. The process is very personalized as the matchmakers take time to get to know each client in a one-to-one interview where they’ll get to know them, their interests, their preferences and what they’re looking for in a long lasting relationship—a one on one interaction not provided with online dating.



Locals interested in changing their dating life can contact a dating professional from Portland Singles by calling (503) 928-5930 or visiting: http://singleinportland.com



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