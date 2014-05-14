Portland Pest Control Company Reveals How to Detect Your Portland or Home Is Infested with Ants

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Carpenter ants can be very harmful to a home or building. When Carpenter ants find a home inside the wood of ones home, they can be capable of producing a lot of damage. This is especially the case if the area is left untreated. (Professional pest control companies, such as Antworks in Portland OR, can help people solve their ant infestation easily. Click here to contact them today.



There are several signs that one might have a Carpenter ant infestation in his Portland OR home. The most obvious sign is when one visually sees Carpenter ants building or foraging food in a long trail. This long trail typically stretches from the food source and straight to their ant nest.



If one follows this ant trail, it may be lead to an opening. If the infestation has been going on for a while, there may be piles of wood shavings found beneath the wooden items. There can also be noises coming from within the ceiling, walls or areas near the nest.



Sometimes, what looks like a termite infestation may actually be a Carpenter Ant Infestation. Since termites eat wood, when one sees the piles of wood shavings, one may actually think there is a termite infestation. Ants do not gain any nutritional value from wood. They merely damage the wood in order to create their nesting area.



Antworks Pest Control Company in Portland OR can help people determine if they have an ant infestation and provide solutions for the pest control they need. Contact them today for more information at http://www.allaboutants.net



URL: www.allaboutants.net



Media Contact

Beth Jackson

Antworks

(855)-268-9675

antkiller@allaboutants.net

11124 NE Halsey St. #400 Portland, OR. 97220