Portland Portable Toilets Rental Consultancy Helps Customers Rent the Right Amount of Porta Potties

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- With outdoors becoming a very common affair for different activities, there has been a dramatic rise in the demand for portable toilets and this is for a number of reasons. With portable toilet rentals services available, people don’t have to dread going to outdoor events for fear of not having access to meet the sanitary needs throughout the event. The Portland portable toilet rentals offer exceptional service and the toilet units offered by them provides privacy as well as proper hygiene for the users to maintain throughout the event.



Portland portable toilets rental offers a wide variety of porta potties that will be suitable for any type of event. Most of the event planners hire their services because they are probably one of the most hygienic and cleanest suppliers of portable toilets in the region. The Portland rental firm also has a range of potties taking from basic functionality toilets to luxury portable toilets. It has all the features that can be found in modern standard toilets.



The portable toilets comes fully equipped with amenities such as fresh running water, extra large bowls, toilet rolls, liquid soaps, flushable sink and toilets that are operated with foot pedal for an ultimate sanitary experience. The company also offers additional amenities such as hand sanitizers, towels, air freshener and floral arrangements.



When it comes to its cleaning and maintenance, the company professionals takes care of the entire task. They use hospital grade disinfectants for servicing the portable toilets. This ensures in keeping the toilets in a clean and hygienic working condition.



The number of porta potties to be required will hugely depend on the type of event and the number of attendees. Consulting with the Portland rental agency will help determine the right amount of portable toilets that will be required for the outdoor event as they have years of experience in this field.



The Portland rental company has been providing better portable toilet options with their wide sanitary collections and they endeavors to offer the best customer service in the region. To obtain other information on Portland Portable Toilets kindly head to http://www.portabletoiletsportlandor.com



About Portland Portable Toilets

Portland Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering Portland. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



Contact Media

Travis Killian

Portland, OR

Email: info@portabletoiletsportlandor.com

http://www.portabletoiletsportlandor.com