Portland Remodel Company Delivers Unparalleled Services to Improve Home Value

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- A well-organized home space with current technology can bring a great amount of relaxation and comfort to owners. Bridgeport Restoration is a Portland remodeling company that offers construction and restoration works. This Portland contractor has a team of experts dealing with construction work. Each project will be treated differently using abundant construction knowledge by this Portland builder. Interested parties can avail free estimates from the Portland remodel contractor website. Viewers can join the Portland Remodel Company on Facebook, Google+, and Twitter.



The Portland remodeling contractor Bridgeport Restoration serves customers from the Portland area. Portland restoration covers kitchens, bathrooms, smoke/fire and storm damages, water loss, interior/exterior renovations, window, siding and roof replacements, insulations, home energy services, wood, concrete patios, framing, drywall, garage, basement and attic finishing works along with fire, water and smoke disaster services. The website of the Portland restoration company features certain quick links, which can be used by potential consumers for getting remodeling details.



The website says, “Every remodel will have its own share of unexpected challenges. Our first job is to make sure that these challenges have a minimal effect on your home lives through communication, forethought, and a transparent working relationship.”



Home owners can seek services related to the enlargement of existing rooms or the addition of more home space from the Portland restoration contractor. The website of this Portland construction company guarantees that customers will get their home done in a condition which will be better than pre-loss. Portland construction will carry out kitchen remodeling works like adding new cabinets, islands etc. Viewers can add comments or messages via bridgeportrestoration.org.



A Bridgeport Restoration customer Jenny D. says, “My Kitchen looks amazing. Thanks for the design tips, they exceeded my expectations.”



The Portland construction contractor can convert the customer’s current bathroom into a personal spa with the help of modern furnishing equipment and technology. The official website of this company promises that customers will get a unique experience from Portland kitchen remodeling work. General improvements and repairs related to home are also done by Bridgeport Restoration. Residents from Portland and surrounding areas can contact this contractor through the website or telephone number provided by the company.



To get more information about the Portland Remodel Company, visit http://www.bridgeportrestoration.org.



About Bridgeport Restoration LLC

Bridgeport Restoration LLC is a company based in Portland. This company is dedicated to serving customers from Portland, with bathroom and kitchen remodeling work. Unmatched product delivery is considered to be the highlighted feature of Bridgeport Restoration LLC. The Portland constructors include a team of expert technicians.



Media Contact

Bridgeport Restoration LLC

1819 SW 5th AVE STE 280

Portland, OR 97201

Tel: 971-276-6661

Email: ty@bridgeportrestoration.org

URL: http://www.bridgeportrestoration.org