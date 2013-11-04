Portland Singles Dating Service, Making Dating Fun Again!

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- For many singles, dating in today’s world can prove to be a real challenge. But more and more people are logging off their computers and trying professional matchmaking services when it comes to dating—many of them turning to Portland Singles Dating Service.



Over the years, Portland Singles Dating Service is known for their matchmaking skills. Using their refined and successful approach to dating, the matchmakers have one simple goal: to help find clients their ideal and compatible partner. The matchmakers use utmost discretion, they intend to lead singles straight into the arms of their dream partner—and the rest is up to them.



Portland Singles matchmakers bring clients an unforgettable experience while meeting new faces and going on fun dates. Like Cupid with his bow and arrow, Portland Singles intends on finding every client someone they can share their life with.



At Portland Singles, they don’t just match clients and send them on their way. The dating experts go an extra step and work as dating and relationship coaches to help clients. Their date coaching helps clients define what they want in a partner, and helps them explore new dating techniques. Dating doesn’t have to be hard, not with help from Portland Singles. Portland Singles does all the hard work for their clients, ensuring dating is fun and enjoyable.



About Portland Singles Dating Service

Portland Singles is a personal matchmaking service that has been working to connect professional singles for over 25 years. They have successfully connected thousands of couples who are now happy together.



Interested singles can contact Portland Singles at (503) 954-2030 or through their online form at http://portlandsingles.com



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