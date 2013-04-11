Portland Wedding Photographers Provide 8 Tips for Finding the Perfect One for Your Wedding

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- So you're getting married and, like most people, this is your first (and hopefully last!) time. After choosing your venue the next big thing is usually choosing Portland wedding photographers. With so many Portland wedding photographers out there how do you make sure you get the right one to capture this once in a lifetime event?



Chris Steele from Steele Photography in Portland, OR says "When brides are choosing a photographer they are usually so overwhelmed with the sheer number of Portland wedding photographers available they often let price decide. That is the absolute worst mistake they can make! There are so many other more important factors to consider, but most don't know what they are until it's too late."



So how do you narrow down the seemingly thousands of wedding photographers in Portland? Here are 8 tips to help you sort them out:



1. Website - Does it look professional? Good Portland wedding photographers are very visual people so no decent pro will have a cheap looking website. Cheap looking website = move on.



2. Images - Do all the images on their site appear to be from just one or two weddings? Red flag! Most experienced Portland wedding photographers will show images from many events to give you an idea of what they can do in different settings.



3. Style - Is it consistent or all over the map? Most beginner Portland wedding photographers haven't found their style yet so they use the "something for everyone" approach. This is bad. You want to see a consistent style throughout their portfolio and more importantly that style needs to match your taste.



4. Personality - This is very important! Your Portland wedding photographers will be the only people outside of your family that will be spending the entire day with you. If you are not completely comfortable with them it will absolutely show in your photos. If you like what you see on their website, set up a meeting to see if your personalities are a match.



5. Insurance - This is often overlooked because brides don't know to ask. Many venues require written proof of liability insurance from Portland wedding photographers. Can yours provide it if needed?



6. Gear - Do they have backup equipment in case their primary equipment fails? Ask. There are no do over's on a wedding day.



7. Products - Ask to see samples of the products included in their packages. Most Portland wedding photographers design the albums and other products they produce for clients. This takes an entirely separate skill set from photography. Make sure your Portland wedding photographers know what they are doing and their designs meet your expectations.



8. Price - Amazing photography for $500? Not going to happen. Everyone has a budget to consider but photography is very much a "you get what you pay for" service. Check off the previous tips, then consider stretching your budget if you need to for the perfect Portland wedding photographers.



About Chris Steele

Chris Steele is a Portland wedding photographer with 7 years of professional experience. He owns and operates Steele Photography in Portland Oregon www.steelephotos.com.