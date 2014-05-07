Portland's Best Matchmakers Are Making Lasting Connections

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- In today’s fast-paced world, online dating has become very popular, but not many successful singles are comfortable with the idea of having their personal information and photo plastered online for the world to see. And of course they don’t want their business associates, friends, or family to know they’re on the search for a lifelong partner. Entrepreneurs, business owners, and elite members of society have no problem achieving anything on their own, and for them to publicaly admit they need help finding a partner is a major blow to their ego. But for successful and powerful singles who are looking to date discreetly, now they have an option—welcome Portland Singles and their professional and confidential matchmaking services.



For successful professionals, the Portland Singles’ matchmakers know meeting people isn’t the hard part, it’s meeting the right type of singles—compatible people, the ones they can have fun and share a laugh with—and possibly spend the rest of their life with. It’s ironic that dating, which is supposed to be a fun activity, is now something many people dread. But as many local singles know, finding a partner who they’re compatible with is a huge challenge. This is where the matchmakers at Portland Singles come into play and put their elite matchmaking skills to work.



The matchmakers at Portland Singles have over 25 years of experience in the dating and matchmaking industry. Their unique method, which focus on compatibility rather than computer algorithms, does the job and does it well. Portland Singles’ professional staff is comprised of matchmakers and dating experts—no computers, no guess work, no fake algorithms; just real people making real life connections.



Portland Singles is one of the premier dating services in the area and they thrive by giving their elite clients the personal touch they deserve. Not many dating services out there can do what they claim to do, but the matchmakers from Portland Singles do more than make introductions, they make long lasting connections.



About Portland Singles Matchmaking Services

Portland Singles is a personalized dating service for busy professionals. Unlike impersonal online dating sites, they provide a hands-on customized approach for their clients. The matchmakers work one-on-one with clients to help them find that someone special to share the joys of life with. Introducing clients to successful singles is priority and their unique approach ensures dates are fun and enjoyable. Portland Singles is a perfect match for busy and successful professionals with little time on their hands.



Elite professionals looking to date discreetly and make meaningful connections can contact the dating professionals at Portland Singles by calling (503) 928-5930 or by visiting:



http://singleinportland.com



Mention you heard about Portland Singles Matchmaking from this press release!