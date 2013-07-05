Portrait Painting Introduces Customized China Portrait Paintings

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Portrait Painting is a reputed art gallery which displays original portrait paintings from photo and oil paintings reproduction online. The online art gallery takes initiative in offering genuine and best quality based China portrait paintings depending on different customer needs. Customers are offered a special option to witness some of the exclusive collections of portrait painting displayed in the online art gallery.



The company owner says, "We offer Museum quality and high quality custom painting to match your budget." It is possible for customers to transform any of their favorite photos into China portrait paintings, oil paintings, pastel drawings, pencil sketches, water color paintings and many more forms in a perfect manner.



The online art gallery puts forward two quality grades for paintings which may perfectly suit the budget line of customers. The two quality grades include Top quality/Museum quality and high quality. The painting or specific art reproduction will be merely perfect if a customer opts for a top quality or museum quality grade. High quality grade will be more suitable and convenient for customers who are able to afford a medium to low budget line for the services offered. "All portrait painting from photo are painted by our professional portrait artists who specialize in photo to portraits painting of different types and subjects", adds the company owner.



Portrait Painting offers different types of portrait painting wholesale related to specific groups and themes like celebrity painting, wedding painting, couple portrait painting, family painting, child portrait, pet portrait paintings and self portrait painting. The company stresses on the fact that all major paintings are 100% hand painted by skilled and professional artists who very well versed in the area of traditional painting techniques.



The online art gallery specializes in providing customized portrait paintings based on the unique needs of customers at a competitive price. They are very proficient in combining two or three photos into a single one, changing the background color, eliminating unnecessary objects, transforming black and white photos into colored ones and many more techniques as per the changing customer needs.



The company offers China portrait painting wholesale with different partners worldwide including interior decorating companies, fine art galleries, photographers, art importer, retail chains, gift stores and many others. The company offers 100% guarantee for all major art works sold, with free shipment facility as well.



About Portrait Painting

Portrait Painting is one of the most reputed online art galleries selling hand painted portrait paintings to specific clients. The company has operations based in Xiamen, China, and offers customized and quality portrait paintings depending on the diverse needs of customers. Customers are assured 100% product guarantee for all China portrait paintings sold online.



