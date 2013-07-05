Portrait Painting Offers China Portrait Paintings at an Affordable Price

Xiamen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- A popular online art gallery named 'portrait painting' offers exclusive and unique collections of China portrait paintings to different client groups worldwide. Based in Xiamen, China, the company focuses on delivering best quality hand painted portrait painting collections at a competitive price to customers online.



The company owner says, "We are primarily a professional online gallery for handmade custom painting from photo and reproduction oil paintings for various styles". The online art gallery provides a unique option for customers to change their favorite photos into oil paintings, portrait paintings, water color paintings, canvas paintings, pencil sketches or pencil drawings based on their specific needs.



The company is a portrait painting wholesale supplier offering the best competitive prices based on the specific services offered. As stated by the company owner, "Even one piece painting is also wholesale price". The company incorporates two quality grades for customers in order to match the specific budget line of art lovers. This includes Museum or Top quality price which will be a perfect replica of the original photo provided by the customers for painting. Customers who have a specific budget constraint can typically go for a high quality portrait painting offered by the company.



The art gallery stresses on the fact that all major China portrait paintings wholesale are 100% hand painted. The company utilizes the services of professionally skilled and creative artists who can perfectly craft the best and customized art works suiting the customer's needs. It is possible for customers to choose any specific type of portrait painting of different styles and themes like pastel portrait painting, Crayon painting portraits, pet portrait painting, celebrity portrait painting, magic portrait painting, wedding portrait paintings, couple portrait paintings, self portrait painting and a lot many other innovative styles.



Choosing an art reproduction from "Portrait Painting" is a risk free affair as the company specifically offers 100% guarantee for all types of art reproductions sold online. Customers need to pay 30% of the price as an initial deposit and the company professional fine artists will start the work. On completion of the work, the company will enquire about customer's satisfaction with the final output. The art works will be shipped immediately when customers make the full payment. Customers are given free shipment facility by Portrait Painting.



