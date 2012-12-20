Portugal Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New REport

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Portugal Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018, provides key market data on the Portugal Cardiovascular Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 10 market categories Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Cardiovascular Devices market categories Cardiac Assist Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Cardiovascular Surgery, Electrophysiology, External Defibrillators, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices and Prosthetic Heart Valves.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within 10 market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the 10 market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Portugal Cardiovascular Devicesmarket.

- Key players covered include Medtronic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cordis Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Portugal Cardiovascular Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Medtronic, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation St. Jude Medical, Inc. Abbott Laboratories Cordis Corporation Biotronik SE & Co. KG Sorin S.p.A. Terumo Corporation C. R. Bard, Inc. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Biosense Webster, Inc. Philips Healthcare MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG Volcano Corporation Biosensors International Group, Ltd. AGA Medical Holdings, Inc. ev3 Inc. Zoll Medical Corporation GE Healthcare Thoratec Corporation Welch Allyn Inc. Cardiac Science Corporation Teleflex Incorporated Schiller AG B. Braun Melsungen AG OSI Systems, Inc. Berlin Heart GmbH HeartWare International, Inc. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Opto Circuits India Limited Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. CareFusion Corporation Nihon Kohden Corporation Covidien plc



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