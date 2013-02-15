New Medical Devices research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "Portugal Dental Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the Portugal Dental Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Dental Devices market categories - Dental Implants, Dental Radiology Equipment, Crowns and Bridges, Dental Chairs and Equipment, CAD/CAM Dental Systems, Dental Biomaterials and Dental Lasers.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Portugal Dental Devices market.
- Key players covered include Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Gendex Dental Systems , Dentsply International Inc., Planmeca Oy , KaVo Dental Corporation , Nobel Biocare Holding AG and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Portugal Dental Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Gendex Dental Systems, Dentsply International Inc., Planmeca Oy, KaVo Dental Corporation, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Straumann Holding AG, Carestream Health, Inc., BIOMET 3i, Inc., Acteon, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Geistlich Pharma AG, 3M ESPE Dental Products, XO CARE A/S, A-dec Inc., Shofu Inc., Heraeus Kulzer, Inc., Castellini S.p.A., AMD Lasers, LLC, BIOLASE Technology, Inc., HOYA ConBio
