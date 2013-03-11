Portugal Telecommunications Report Q1 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Portugal Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- BMI View: While the Portuguese market has the second-highest penetration rate in the region, it lags behind other markets in terms of postpaid percentage, ARPU value and mobile broadband penetration. The market struggles to generate revenue on the same level as many of the European markets, given the lower GDP per capita than many other countries in the region.
Key Data
- Dedicated mobile broadband subscriptions continued to decline, down by 7,000 in Q312 according to ANACOM data. The total of 1.038mn at the end of Q312 was down 9.3% y-o-y.
- Meanwhile, handset 3G subscriptions have proved more robust, with demand driven by consumer appetite for smartphones. Active voice and data subscriptions increased 6.3% y-o-y to 3.01mn at the end of September 2012.
- There has been a marked shift towards higher capacity fixed broadband connections, with fibre subscriptions increasing by 136,000 y-o-y to Q312, while DSL subscriptions declined by 22,000 over the same period.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Like the majority of markets in Western Europe Portugal's Risk/Reward Ratings sees a significant shift in the Q113 update under BMI's new methodology. The greater emphasis on wireless and wireline data services boosted its industry rewards score. However, this was countered by a steep fall in its country risks score due to the increased weighting for our in-house private final consumption growth forecast. The net result was a small decline in its score to 50.8 as it remained near the foot of the table in 15th position in Western Europe.
Key Trends & Developments
There was renewed prospect of consolidation in Portugal, which could present a more significant threat to the incumbent operator Portugal Telecom, which is already under significant pressure from the challenging operating environment in the country. In December 2012 Sonaecom and the largest shareholder in pay-TV operator, ZON Multimedia, proposed a merger of ZON with Sonaecom's mobile phone division Optimus.
