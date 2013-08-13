Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Portugal Telecommunications Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Having reached maturity, there is little prospect of more growth to be had in the Portuguese

mobile market, leaving broadband as the only real opportunity in the industry. However, ongoing economic

woes continue to put pressure on consumer wallets and encourage them to cut down spending on nonessentials.

The fluctuating subscriber numbers are as much a result of the market's maturity as it is the

performance of the economy. It will be difficult to upgrade subscribers to higher tariffs and more spending

on value-added services. Broadband, both fixed and mobile, offers most growth potential, but upgrade

opportunities will continue to be poor.

Key Data

? The mobile market shrank again in Q113, but we expect growth to pick up in the second half of the year.

? Meanwhile, handset 3G subscriptions have proved more robust, with demand driven by consumer

appetite for smartphones. Active voice and data subscriptions increased 13.6% y-o-y to 3.431mn at the

end of 2012.

? Total mobile subscription growth picked up in Q412 with the net addition of 214,000 taking the total to

17.434mn, equal to penetration of 162.9% at the end of 2012.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/138983/portugal-telecommunications-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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