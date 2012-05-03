Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Summary: Product Synopsis: “Portuguese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Portugal to 2016” provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Portuguese foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market and company research covering the Portuguese foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Portugal’s business environment and landscape. The Portuguese Foodservice report is a study of the industry in light of the difficult economic environment in the country and all across Europe.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Increasing concerns regarding the health issues surrounding fast food, and a greater awareness of healthy lifestyle choices, are being reflected in the addition of healthier options to restaurant menus. This trend is being followed not only in the fast food segment but also in full-service restaurants. However, the restriction on unhealthy food items in school shops is due to a shift in policy toward providing children with healthy food.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Growth in the foodservice sector decelerated owing primarily to the difficult economic environment. A growth in the number of single person households and an increase in the country’s disposable income levels are forecast to drive growth in the market.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Key Market Issues

Portugal’s economy registered a negative GDP growth rate between 2007 and 2009, which also affected the country’s foodservice industry. During the financial crisis, GDP growth (constant) declined from 2.42% in 2007 to -0.9% in 2009.



The GDP growth was positive at 1.3% in 2010, but declined to -1.6% in 2011 due to the fiscal debt crisis prevailing in Portugal. In 2011, the foodservice industry contributed 5.2% to the GDP. The contribution to the GDP for foodservices remained constant, at 5.0% between 2008 and 2010 due to increasing unemployment and decreasing disposable income in the country.



Unemployment rates rose from 8.9% in 2007 to 10.6% in 2009. The unemployment rate further increased to 12.04% in 2010. Under such economic conditions the rate of saving increased from 6.1% in 2007 to 8.8% in 2009. The savings rate decreased nominally to 8.1% in 2010, and in 2011 it decreased further to 7.8%.



In 2010, the impact of the Portuguese economic slowdown on the foodservice industry was adverse in terms of lesser consumer spending, when compared to spending levels in 2006. The increased consumer saving rates led to a decline in the sales of restaurants, bars, and hotels. In the foodservice industry in 2009.



In 2011, Portugal had 900,000 people over the age of 65 years, which comprised 18% of the total population. This signifies the rapidly aging population of the country and changing food habits. The popularity of organic and fresh food is growing in the country and the demand for healthy food is increasing.



Key Highlights

In 2010, Portugal saw the opening of many snack bars and delicatessens offering Portuguese snacks and cupcakes. It also witnessed the opening of various restaurants with elaborate menus.



Obesity is a growing concern in many western countries including Portugal. In 2011, 50% of Portugal’s population was overweight. Restaurants such as SUBWAY, offering fresh produce and low calorie food, are becoming increasingly popular with people of all ages.



Tourism is an important industry in Portugal, contributing 5.3% directly to the total GDP of the country in 2011. In 2012, the country is hosting a range of events which are expected to attract a large tourist inflow. The events include the world car rally championship and the annual half marathon in March, along with other religious and cultural events during the year.



In 2009, McDonald’s opened five new outlets in Portugal, which was a part of global investment. In 2011, the Portuguese Ibersol group opened new restaurants and hotels in the country, which includes Burger King, Pizza Hut, and KFC.



Various websites working as restaurant guides are helpful in increasing the number of visitors to a particular restaurant. These websites are useful in providing information regarding the food service quality of a restaurant."



