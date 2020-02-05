POS Hardware Market to See Strong Investment Opportunity

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global POS Hardware Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



Definition: Point-of-Sale (POS) system is the place where the customer makes the payment for products or services at the store. The POS serves as the central part of the business and is built using software and hardware components. POS hardware includes the physical, tangible parts or components such as a monitor, keyboard, receipt printer, barcode scanner and so on. These components are connected together using wires, but recent technology has enabled wireless connections. Brands and retailers have increased their focus on customer experience. The POS system helps to keep a record of the cash flow automatically and get an overview of the business. The system can also be used to keep track of employee performance. The market for POS hardware depends upon the adoption rate of the POS systems.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Cisco Systems (United States), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Group (South Korea), Star Micronics (Japan), MMF Industries (United States), Epson (Japan), Beelta (United States) and Honeywell (United States).



Market Drivers

- Increased Internet Penetration and Payment Solutions

- Growing Demand for Smart Retail Environment to Offer Seamless Customer Experience

Market Trend

- Demand for Cloud-Based POS Systems Is Rising

Restraints

- High initial costs

- Staff should be trained/retrained

Opportunities

- Increased Acceptance of Debit and Credit Cards Likely To Boost Demand for POS Systems

- The Emergence of Data Analytics to Determine Trends, Improve Marketing and Predict Demand



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The Global POS Hardware segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Wired, Wireless), Application (Delivery Payments, Taxi Pay, Utility Pay, Other), End-User Industry (Retail, Hospitality, Warehouse, Restaurant, Healthcare, Entertainment, Others), Component Type (Touchscreen Interface {Monitor, Tablet}, Card Machine, Cash Drawer, Receipt Printer, Barcode Scanner {Handheld, Hands-Free}, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Objectives of the Study

- To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global POS Hardware Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

- To estimate the size of the Global POS Hardware Market in terms of value.

- To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global POS Hardware Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

- To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global POS Hardware Market and various regions.

- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global POS Hardware Market.

- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global POS Hardware Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global POS Hardware market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global POS Hardware Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global POS Hardware

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global POS Hardware Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global POS Hardware market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global POS Hardware market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global POS Hardware market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global POS Hardware market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



