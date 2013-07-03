POS Highway Announces Scalable Multi-Store POS Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- POS Highway, a world leader in point of sale software and hardware solutions for businesses of all sizes, is happy to announce a line of integrated POS hardware and software solutions geared toward helping businesses with multiple retail locations. CounterPoint SQL is a new, scalable, multi-store POS system that provides an effective and reliable method of keeping track of sales, customer and inventory data across multiple physical locations, providing business owners with a powerful tool in managing their businesses.



CounterPoint features a user-friendly interface and a powerful yet flexible connection between retail locations that allows data from multiple locations to be successfully managed from a single corporate location or from any of the connected retail locations. What’smore, the system is fully scalable, which means both large and small businesses can take advantage of the system’s rich, interactive features.



Data from all locations is periodically updated to the central location so data tracking and analysis is simple. Even though store locations are connected, each store runs independently of the intra-store network which means that if a connection between stores is ever lost, the system can be updated once the connection is reestablished.



As your business grows, CounterPoint SQL will grow with you, providing easy configurability and scalability up to 1,000 retail locations, and data is protected using secure, state-of-the-art security techniques.



Here are a just few of the advantages offered by POS Highway’s CoutnerPoint SQL:



- Can be scaled to suit businesses from two to 1,000 locations



- With your permission, allows your employees view data at any store from any other location



- Provides an easy-to-use interface to provide simple customization



- Allows your sales team to manage returns at any connected retail location



- Lets merchandisers view and manage inventories, purchasing and transfers from any location



- Provides powerful security and configuration settings to keep data safe



About POS Highway

POS Highway is a leader in sales solutions with nearly three decades of experience creating point-of-sale systems that meet businesses’ unique and evolving needs, allowing businesses to reduce costs, improve productivity and increase profits. The company has locations in Las Vegas, New York City and Honolulu to ensure uninterrupted support regardless of the client’s location or time zone. To learn more, visit the company website at http://www.poshighway.com/.