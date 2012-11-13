Poseidon Expeditions Announces Antarctica Cruise Booking Aboard M/v Sea Explorer for 2013 and 2014

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Poseidon Expeditions, a company that provides expedition cruises to the North Pole, Arctic, Russian Far East and Antarctica, has opened up booking of voyages for the year 2013-2014 aboard their luxury expedition ship the m/v Sea Explorer. Other than their most luxurious ship the M/V Sea Explorer, the company has 5 other cruise ships that are open for booking.



According to the company, the Sea Explorer is a deluxe ship which includes a full library, restaurant and bar. Their website, which contains information regarding the ships and cruises, lists that the ship has 7 different types of suites, including the Veranda and Penthouse suite which comes with a private balcony. In addition the company informs that the voyages are accompanied by an experienced and professional team which includes a variety of lecturers, climate experts, geologists, marine biologists and musicians for entertainment.



The media spokesperson of the company, Richard Tucker quoted on the adventures during these Antarctic cruises, “We are providing voyages that are educational, entertaining, adventurous and enthralling. Our guests will get to experience whale watching, penguin observations, polar wildlife, Zodiac cruises, visits to scientific research stations and much more. Optional kayaking and mountaineering can also be arranged for customers who are interested. Our state of the art suites have all the luxuries – mini-refrigerators, climate control, telephones, TVs, bathrooms with marble vanity, shower, sea views, balconies and other amenities.”



The company announced that the first Antarctica cruise on the M/V Sea Explorer will head out for expedition on 1st November 2013. It will be a 21-day voyage to Antarctica, Falkland Islands and South Georgia. There will be several voyages held aboard the Sea Explorer for 2013-2014, each with distinct explorations, informed Poseidon Expeditions. With a passenger limit of 112 the company suggests early bookings in order to ensure availability.



About Poseidon Expeditions

Poseidon Expeditions is one of the leading companies in providing polar cruises in the leisure industry. Their current offices are located in USA, UK, Russia and China. They have over 6 ships dedicated for expeditions to the North Pole, Arctic, Antarctica and Russian Far East. Through their online platform, http://www.northpolevoyages.com/, booking and information regarding the cruises can be obtained.



For more information about Antarctica cruises, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of Poseidon Expeditions, please email at info@northpolevoyages.com.