Posi-Step Traction by Magliner Makes Slider Ramps Lightweight and Maneuverable

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Magliner Slider Ramps are lightweight and maneuverable; these are retractable Underbody Truck Ramps which are built for tough, long lasting service. These Magliner Slider Ramps roll out quickly and store securely under a truck. They ship completely assembled for easy installation.



Twin-tooth traction surface provides safe, secure traction in either direction of travel. Twin-tooth aluminum deck spans the entire surface area, including the sloped entry apron.



Posi-Step Traction Surface exclusively from Magliner ensures water, dirt, and small debris does not accumulate on open I-Beam surface. They are strong and have high traction walk surfaces.



The anti-rattle springs are another special feature of the Slider Ramps. They prevent ramps from bouncing or rattling when the truck is underway.



The safety locks hold the ramp securely in place when stored under the truck body. It is easy to operate; simply press down on locking arm to release ramp. The lock automatically snaps back to secured position when the ramp is retracted for storage. The Slider Ramp also includes an anti-theft angle stop. This feature prevents the ramp from being extended too far; this reduces the risk of theft when the vehicle is unattended.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



