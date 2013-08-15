PosiRank.com Launches Auto-Pilot Automation Platform for SEO Resllers

Glen Burnie, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- SEO re sellers make their bottom line by playing the role of the middle-man. By managing the sale and marketing of search engine optimization services and outsourcing the work, they are able to round up work from PR firms, ad agencies and web design firms. However, according to SEO veteran Alex Miller, a partner with PosiRank.com (www.PosiRank.com), the problem re-sellers encounter is the ability to deal with so many different suppliers and clients.



Says Miller, "It's the problem of too much of a good thing can be a bad thing. When re-sellers have too many clients, often they're overwhelmed trying to micro-manage all the campaigns. With hordes of different suppliers and freelancers living all over the world, running a campaign for your clients can be more trouble than it's worth. Additionally, we often hear complaints from clients about the poor writing quality from work outsourced to offshore writers. "



With that in mind, Miller and his partners have launched PosiRank.com, an SEO platform for agencies. Miller explains. "As a white label SEO re-seller, we offer the ultimate automation. Now our partnered re-sellers can put all of their SEO promotions under one roof and then set it on auto-pilot. Undoubtedly, the 'set-and-forget' functionality built into every section of the PosiRank platform is what allows many of our partnered re-sellers to scale their businesses significantly faster, and larger, than they’d ever thought possible."



Miller explains a re-seller is now able to manage a complete SEO campaign in no more than about 90 seconds. "This is made possible because our team actually sets up each associated promotion on their behalf, and we only require the most basic information from clients in order to do so."



Miller goes on to explain how his company is able to make this work. "Really, it's quite simple. Our workforce is managed from a central command center, which receives, processes and delegates all orders and tasks, once a day. So while on the re-seller's end, it is truly an automated, set and forget system, on our end, the reality is we still have to manage the various teams in place that manually process each given task. We do this on their behalf, though, and unless there's some sort of error or missing information in a task that they've created - we'll never bother them or require further input/follow up after they've ordered something in the system. And that is how PosiRank is able to truly automate, and centralize, every aspect of a SEO campaign. We manage the details, so our partnered re-sellers don't have to."



About PosiRank.com

PosiRank was founded by veterans in the search engine optimization fields and long-time service and solution providers in the SEO industry. PosiRank was designed from the ground up as the one stop shop for services.